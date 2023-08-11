24 students of MCD school fall sick due to gas leak in Delhi's Naraina





The Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said 15 students were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and they are doing fine.





The rest were sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.





"The students fell sick apparently due to some gas leak incident near the school. All students are fine, they are being attended to by doctors at the two hospitals," he said.





Officials from the civic health department rushed to the two hospitals and also to the school.





The education department of the MCD is also on the job, the official added.





"We will be probing at our level too to find out what caused this incident," the senior official said.





In a statement issued later, the MCD said, "The gas leak had taken place at the nearby railway tracks".





A team of doctors from the MCD's health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation, it said.





According to the police, they received a call regarding some students falling sick and vomiting at Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Inderpuri.





"As per information available so far, 23 children have been sent to hospital and regular updates are being obtained from hospitals. As per the latest update, all of them are feeling fine," deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer said.





According to initial assessment, a foul smell filled some classrooms, which made the children feel sick. Apparently, the children had just eaten.





The smell has subsided, but as a precaution, all classrooms have been vacated, the DCP said. -- PTI

Twenty-four students of a municipal school in Delhi's Naraina area were taken ill and hospitalised on Friday following an alleged "gas leak" incident nearby, officials said.