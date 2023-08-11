RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2 aides of Canada-based terrorist held at Delhi airport
August 11, 2023  21:48
Representational image
Two key aides of Canada-based "listed terrorist" Arsh Dala were arrested on Friday, soon after their arrival at the Delhi airport from the Philippines, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. 

Manpreet Singh alias "Peeta" and Mandeep Singh were "close operatives" of Dala and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. 

Originally from Punjab, they had been living in Manila in the Philippines and were nabbed by an NIA team at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport  in Delhi. 

"The investigations had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. They were also engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border," the spokesperson said. 

"Besides smuggling weapons from Pakistan, they were involved in recruitment of youths to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF," the spokesperson said. 

The official said the duo had been working for Dala who has been operating from Canada for the past three-four years and got executed many killings in Punjab over the past few years.
