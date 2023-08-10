RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wrestlers' presser at Raj Ghat at 12:30 pm
August 10, 2023  12:46
Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat during the protests last month
Section 144 imposed at Raj Ghat, New Delhi, ahead of the wrestlers' press conference this afternoon. Vinesh Phogat took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that a press conference will be held at 12:30 pm. Along with Vinesh, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik also took to X, to announce the press conference.

India's most famous wrestlers had come together to protest against the actions of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by female wrestlers who have worked with him.
