Veteran publisher, educationist Narendra Kumar dies aged 85





He was 85.





He is survived by sons Ashok and Ashish, both publishers, and daughter, who is a lawyer.





"His last rites were performed at the Lodhi crematorium this evening," Ashok said.





Kumar, regarded as the doyen of Indian publishing, donned several hats.





He was earlier managing director of Vikas Publishing House and wrote extensively on Indian publishing and promoted its cause on global platforms.





He was a member of various UNESCO and WIPO working groups and president of the Federation of Indian Publishers.





Kumar had varied interests and penned books on Bangladesh, Russia, China, Central Asia and Africa as well as on education.





He was a former chairman of DPS group of schools and was responsible for creating an education system responsive to the changing societal needs at national and international levels.





He had keen interest in sports administration also and was chairman of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.





He was founder chairman of World Intellectual Foundation besides heading several other well-known organisations.





He was publisher and printer of the Pioneer newspaper in English and Hindi.





Kumar was conferred Italy's 'Order of the Star of the Italian Solidarity' award. -- PTI

