Tharoor: Nobody saw Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss'
August 10, 2023  14:36
image
On Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' row, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "That no one saw. I don't think there is any record, I certainly did not see it. I don't know who else saw it and whether it happened and who it happened to. I believe it is not there on Sansad TV either. So, we have no idea...

"...They have deleted expressions like 'Murder of Bharat Mata' (from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech) and so on which are not defamatory. The use of the word 'murder' is metaphorical. It is suggesting that by saying the 'Murder of Bharat Mata' it means that the idea of India is being annihilated...What is even more amusing is that the same speech was quoted by BJP speakers like Smriti Irani and it has not been expunged in their speech...We have requested the Speaker to reverse the expunction."
