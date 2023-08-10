RBI to announce Monetary Policy decision today





Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which began on August 8, has been closely watched by economists, investors, and financial markets alike, as they eagerly await the central bank's guidance on India's economic trajectory.





The meeting holds paramount importance against the backdrop of the evolving economic landscape, both domestically and globally. As the world grapples with ongoing uncertainties and shifts, the RBI's monetary policy stance has a significant impact on India's economic recovery, inflation dynamics, and overall financial stability. -- ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is poised to unveil its bi-monthly monetary policy for FY24 on Thursday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to make the official announcement of the MPC's decision on Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 am.