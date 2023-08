Unchanged repo rates indicate the loan interest rates too are likely to remain unchanged. RBI projects Q2 retail inflation at 6.2 pc; Q3 at 5.7 pc and Q4 at 5.2 pc in FY 2023-24.





RBI ups retail inflation projection to 5.4 pc during FY'24 from earlier estimate of 5.1 pc due to vegetable price shocks.

Just in: RBI Monetary Policy Committee decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.