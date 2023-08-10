'Rahul Gandhi makes women feel safe around him'





Dr Kandasamy writes, "The beautiful, charming, most wonderful thing that I noticed about Rahul Gandhi in personal meetings and on the Bharat Jodo Yatra was how comfortable he made women feel around him, and how easy, safe and happy women felt in his presence. There was none of the Uber-masculine shouting-shit that has come to characterise a certain brand of testosterone-driven politics. There was also none of the absolute hypocrisy we have come to expect and observe from male politicians --- never shaking hands with women, standing at an arms distance, pretending on-camera celibacy for virtue-signalling. Most of all, there as none of the obvious discomfort, lecherous looks, pawing, handsy-ness that one encounters with a sizeable section of male politicians.





"What I witnessed was someone with an open heart, open arms, open eyes. He shook hands. He posed for pics without thinking once. He held hands with those who walked by his side. He hugged children, old people, young men, and women. The idea that touch could be de-sexualised, made natural in the public domain -- was such an impactful thing about the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Day after day, he walked and he cleansed the stereotypes in our stilted thought. His kindness, his grace, his smile -- the way he allowed every inch of him to belong to the people -- set him apart.





"Of course, these are beyond Sanghis who believe in the Manusmriti--who do not even trust the company of their own daughters, mothers, sisters, friends--because Sanatana Dharma says that women are corrupting influences -- such toxic idiots will never understand Rahul Gandhi. He poses a physical, visceral challenge to their regimentation of our bodies.





"No wonder they're now creating a ruckus..."





Women MPs of the BJP on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla against Rahul Gandhi for the flying kiss.

