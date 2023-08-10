RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
PM: You will bring no-trust motion in 2028, then...
August 10, 2023  17:57
image
Not a word on Manipur by the PM so far. 
In an aggressive pitch for the third term he enumerates a list of the government's achievements. He says we are now the 5th largest growing economy in the world. 

PM predicts another trust vote in 2028 and says then, India will become third largest economy in the world. 

"It's in the history of the Congress that the party never has belief in the abilities of the country. Mistrust and arrogance define the Opposition," he says. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gang-raped while fleeing burning house: Manipur woman
Gang-raped while fleeing burning house: Manipur woman

Another case of sexual assault has come to light in Manipur after a 37-year-old married woman from Churachandpur district alleged she was gang-raped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house on May 3, the day on which the ethnic...

Rohit Sharma reveals India's No 4 nightmare!
Rohit Sharma reveals India's No 4 nightmare!

India are struggling to find a batter for the No. 4 slot, something that has also troubled them in the previous edition in 2019 in England.

Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the EG.5 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in different parts of the world, including India, as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to...

Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close
Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close

At the annual general meeting (AGM) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, shareholders made the usual request to the top management for bonus shares. But this time, the setting was different. The man at the helm, outgoing group...

Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA
Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday demanded strict action against those village panchayats in Haryana that have allegedly 'banned' entry of Muslim traders into their villages.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances