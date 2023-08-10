PM: No-confidence motion is lucky for us

PM: No-confidence motion is lucky for usAugust 10, 2023 17:16
"The trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again -- I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The treasury benches applauding every sentence the PM says.
"No confidence motion is lucky for us. NDA and BJP will break all poll records. There was a no-trust vote in 2018 and the BJP and the NDA won in 2019. It is God's blessing that Opposition brought no-trust vote."