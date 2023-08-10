PM: INDIA alliance is plaster on old building





PM makes a jibe at the INDIA alliance, he calls it 'Plaster on old building'. Congress added two 'I's in NDA to survive, he says. INDIA alliance is a 'ghamandiya' alliance and everyone wants to become the groom, wants to be the PM, he says.

Opposition benches ask the PM to speak on Manipur, saying he has spoken for more than an hour without speaking on the state.

PM in Lok Sabha: "People have repeatedly told the Congress 'no confidence'. TN, Bengal, Odisha, UP, Bihar has said no confidence. Congress believed in Pakistan, not Kashmiris."