PM: INDIA alliance is plaster on old building
August 10, 2023  18:21
PM in Lok Sabha: "People have repeatedly told the Congress 'no confidence'. TN, Bengal, Odisha, UP, Bihar has said no confidence. Congress believed in Pakistan, not Kashmiris."

PM makes a jibe at the INDIA alliance, he calls it 'Plaster on old building'. Congress added two 'I's in NDA to survive, he says. INDIA alliance is a 'ghamandiya' alliance and everyone wants to become the groom, wants to be the PM, he says.
 
Opposition benches ask the PM to speak on Manipur, saying he has spoken for more than an hour without speaking on the state. 
