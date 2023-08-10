PM: I gave Oppn 5 years, why didn't you prepare?





"The party is more important than the country for the Opposition. The Opposition organized the fielding, but the government hit the sixes. Opposition kept saying no ball, while the government scored a century. I gave you five years to come back to power. Why don't you prepare well?





"You (opposition) are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are only worried about power. You are not worried about the youth's future, but only about your future."

PM Narendra Modi says, "God is very kind and speaks through some medium... I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections...