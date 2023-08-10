RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM digs up 'red, green chilly' jibe to target Cong
August 10, 2023  18:29
PM Narendra Modi says, "I want to express my sympathy with the opposition because a few days ago you performed the last rites of UPA in Bengaluru. On one hand, you were performing last rites par aap jashan bhi mana rahe the aur jashan bhi kis cheez ka -- khandhar par naya plaster lagane ka...I want to tell the opposition that you are following those who even after so many generations are not able to differentiate between Lal mirch and Hari mirch'..."

The chilly reference alludes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi's faux pas while meeting chilly farmers, where he reportedly asked the farmers to grow red chillies instead of green ones since they fetch a better price. It is well known that green chillies in fact turn red.

Digging out an old leaf from the statements made by the late Prime Minister, Modi has accused the Gandhi dynasty of having little knowledge about farmers' issues. 
