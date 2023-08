PM in LS: "Oppn should ask how I'll make our economy third largest in world; if Cong thinks this will happen on its own then it has no vision.

Mantra of 'reform, perform and transform' as well as proper planning and hard work have taken country to new heights. Congress does not have policy or vision."





"People have repeatedly told the Congress 'no confidence'. Congress believed in Pakistan, not Kashmiris," he says.