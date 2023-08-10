RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Pakistan's parliament dissolved, elections soon
August 10, 2023  02:15
Outgoing Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
Outgoing Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Wednesday on outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice, marking an end to the current government's tenure and paving the way for the next general elections. 

The notification for the dissolution of the assembly was issued by the Aiwan-i-Sadr, which said the National Assembly was dissolved under Article 58 of the Constitution. 

"The prime minister's advice at para 6 of the summary is approved," President Alvi said in a statement. 

"President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly. The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution," his office posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif on Wednesday wrote to President Alvi and sought dissolution of the National Assembly three days before the end of its five-year constitutional term. 

With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government's five-year tenure will also end prematurely.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI
Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling...

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances