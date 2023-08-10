Owaisi: If HM knew who coined Quit India slogan...August 10, 2023 14:07
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the no-trust debate: "Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country."
The 'Quit India' slogan was coined not by Mahatma Gandhi but Congress leader, Yusuf Meherally. Meherally was also the mayor of Bombay -- the first socialist to be elected to the post.