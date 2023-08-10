Owaisi: If HM knew who coined Quit India slogan...





The 'Quit India' slogan was coined not by Mahatma Gandhi but Congress leader, Yusuf Meherally. Meherally was also the mayor of Bombay -- the first socialist to be elected to the post.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the no-trust debate: "Our Home Minister was talking about 'Quit India' yesterday. I wonder if he gets to know that the word 'Quit India' was coined by a Muslim, he will not use this word. I want to say that the kind of politics you (Central govt) are doing will harm the country. I want to ask the PM if Hindutva is more important than the country."