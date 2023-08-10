Oppn must apologise for abusing PM: Scindia





"The people of the country have shown them the exit door, now they are going out of the Lok Sabha as well," says the Union Minister for Civil Aviation.





Scindia adds, "I have spent 20 years in this House, but I have never seen such scenes in two decades. The words that are being used against the prime minister by the Opposition, I believe they should apologise not before the House but before the people of this country.





"Yesterday Rahul Gandhi said that for PM, Manipur is not part of India. I want to tell you that the PM has connected the Northeast with the world... The ideology of seeing India divided is yours, not ours..."





He added, "They (Congress) say they will open a shop of love in the market of hatred. Their shop is of corruption, lies, appeasement, and arrogance. They only change the name of the shop but the product remains the same."

Opposition MPs walk out of Lok Sabha as Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks on the no-confidence motion.