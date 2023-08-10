Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21





The registrations for amateurs started on August 10 and will close on November 30, or until all running spots are filled, whichever is earlier, the organisers said in a release.





For the half marathon, registrations will open on August 12 and close on September 25.





"The slots will be confirmed on a fastest-runner-first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during the registration process."





The marathon will also feature a limited number of spots in half marathon for persons with disability.





To have more female runners, a limited number of slots have been reserved in both full and half marathons.





"The Open 10K is exclusively for charity with a limited number of spots reserved for women runners. Registrations will open on August 16 and close on September 25, or until all available racing spots have been filled, whichever is earlier," said the release.





The registrations for Dream Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run and Champions with Disability will start on August 18 with an end date of October 31.





The race will also have a 'Virtual Run'.





The categories for virtual race are full marathon, half marathon, 10km and the Dream Run.





The registrations for these will be open from December 1 to January 8.





Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais signed up as the first participant of the race.





"The Tata Mumbai Marathon acts as a channel that helped over 700 NGOs across the country raising Rs. 357.2 crores funds since its inception," he said. -- PTI

The 19th edition of the Mumbai Marathon will be held on January 21 and the registrations opened on Thursday. Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, was held last year after two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and was attended by about 55,000 participants.