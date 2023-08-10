Modi to reply to no-trust motion in LS today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his presence in the Lok Sabha today (August 10) to reply to the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the National Democratic Alliance government, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.





"The PM will be present in the House tomorrow to reply to the no-confidence motion," the Union minister told the Lower House.





Just before the adjournment of the House, the Union Minister confirmed the same.





The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.