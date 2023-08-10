RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Modi ends speech in Lok Sabha
August 10, 2023  19:23
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends his reply to the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

For the record, this was among his longest speeches, and lasted around 140 minutes.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Bharat Mata' apparently unparliamentary word now: Rahul
'Bharat Mata' apparently unparliamentary word now: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said 'Bharat Mata' is apparently an unparliamentary word in the country, a day after some of his remarks made in the Lok Sabha during the no-trust motion were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Will Dhawan rise again after Asian Games snub?
Will Dhawan rise again after Asian Games snub?

Shikhar Dhawan was a 'bit shocked' at his exclusion from India's Asian Games squad

Karnataka approves cyber security policy for curbing crimes, data privacy
Karnataka approves cyber security policy for curbing crimes, data privacy

Responding to a question, he said, "It may also deal with fake news, though there is no specific mention in this regard."

Tiranga Flies Over Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar
Tiranga Flies Over Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar

The Tricolour is hoisted atop the newly renovated Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar

Was there a phone call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir
Was there a phone call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and wondered whether he was sidelined in the debate on the no-confidence motion due to a phone call from Kolkata.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances