RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Meghalaya CM: Look beyond reservation
August 10, 2023  11:29
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma
Young people of the Northeast should change their mindset and look beyond reservation as they are competent enough to compete with anyone in the world, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said. 

 Sangma's statement came over two months after his government appointed an expert committee to review the state's job reservation policy, following demands by different organisations, including the Voice of the People's Party (VPP). 

 "The indigenous community should stop expecting that there will be reservation in all aspects of life. We need to look beyond reservation and the mindset of the youth of the Northeast should be that they are competent enough to compete with anyone in the world," he said. 

 "It is imperative that they have an identity and are proud of it, but they should not take things for granted," he added. 

 Sangma was speaking at a programme organised on the International Day of the World's Indigenous People by the North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) in Shillong on Wednesday. Maintaining that the indigenous communities of the region face a lot of issues, the chief minister said it is through programs and forums like this that Northeast can rise above those problems and emerge stronger together. 

 "It pains me to see the situation in Manipur, and I hope forums like NEIPF will take up the matter for a peaceful resolution," he said. Sangma said that NEIPF should also study, research and document the indigenous knowledge and practices "that have so much to offer to the world". 

 "This wealth of knowledge should be passed on to the younger generation and shared with the rest of the world," he said. Delegates from other northeastern states were also present at the programme. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI
Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling...

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances