RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Manmohan, Rao were also silent: Scindia defends PM
August 10, 2023  16:40
image
More on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's speech in the Lok Sabha today. Scindia hit out at the Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, saying that the coalition only cares about their "stature', not the country.

Speaking on the no-confidence motion moved against the NDA government, Scindia said that the Opposition should apologise before the people of India over their remarks on PM Modi in the Parliament.

He further said that the same people sitting in Opposition were tight-lipped on the issues that happened earlier and now they are not letting the Parliament function for the past 17 days over their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur.

"Today they are talking about maun vrat, I want to ask them why PM PV Narasimha Rao was silent when there was violence in Manipur in 1993. In 2011 too, when there was a clash in Manipur and the state faced blockades for more than 100 days, then why PM Manmohan Singh was silent in the Parliament? If this is not the politics of convenience, then what is it? Our PM spoke about Manipur outside the Parliament, but they want a discussion inside the Parliament. Home Minister has time and again said we are ready for discussion, but they did not let the Parliament function for the past 17 days." 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit Sharma reveals India's No 4 nightmare!
Rohit Sharma reveals India's No 4 nightmare!

India are struggling to find a batter for the No. 4 slot, something that has also troubled them in the previous edition in 2019 in England.

Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the EG.5 strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in different parts of the world, including India, as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to...

Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close
Shareholder bonhomie at Naik's last AGM as an era draws to a close

At the annual general meeting (AGM) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, shareholders made the usual request to the top management for bonus shares. But this time, the setting was different. The man at the helm, outgoing group...

Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA
Act against panchayats for banning Muslim traders: Nuh MLA

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed on Thursday demanded strict action against those village panchayats in Haryana that have allegedly 'banned' entry of Muslim traders into their villages.

Will Kashmiri Tomatoes Bring Prices Down?
Will Kashmiri Tomatoes Bring Prices Down?

Kashmiri farmers have begun to harvest tomatoes -- it is the tomato harvest season in the Kashmir Valley -- and we wonder if it will bring relief to consumers elsewhere in the Union deprived of the juicy tomato in their curries.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances