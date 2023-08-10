Manmohan, Rao were also silent: Scindia defends PM





Speaking on the no-confidence motion moved against the NDA government, Scindia said that the Opposition should apologise before the people of India over their remarks on PM Modi in the Parliament.





He further said that the same people sitting in Opposition were tight-lipped on the issues that happened earlier and now they are not letting the Parliament function for the past 17 days over their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Manipur.





"Today they are talking about maun vrat, I want to ask them why PM PV Narasimha Rao was silent when there was violence in Manipur in 1993. In 2011 too, when there was a clash in Manipur and the state faced blockades for more than 100 days, then why PM Manmohan Singh was silent in the Parliament? If this is not the politics of convenience, then what is it? Our PM spoke about Manipur outside the Parliament, but they want a discussion inside the Parliament. Home Minister has time and again said we are ready for discussion, but they did not let the Parliament function for the past 17 days."

More on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's speech in the Lok Sabha today. Scindia hit out at the Opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, saying that the coalition only cares about their "stature', not the country.