Jailed Pak ex-PM Imran meets wife Bushra at Attock jail for first time after arrest
August 10, 2023  22:12
Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan met his wife Bushra Bibi at the high-security Attock jail for the first time on Thursday after his conviction and arrest in a corruption case, his lawyer said. 

Lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said in a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the one-to-one meeting between the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and his wife lasted for about half an hour. 

"Bushra Bibi met for half an hour. Bushra Bibi said that Khan Sahib is completely fine but Khan Sahib is kept in Class C. The legal team was not allowed to meet despite the order of the high court. We will take up the matter in the high court tomorrow," he said. 

Bushra, 48, also faces corruption charges. 

The third spouse of Khan is a spiritual healer known for her devotion to Sufism, a form of Islamic mysticism which emphasises on love. 

The Islamabad high court gave her permission to meet Khan, said Panjuthaha, who was granted access by the jail authorities on Monday to meet Khan. 

After seeing the PTI chairman, he had said that the former premier was being kept in "distressing" conditions and provided "C-Class jail facilities'. 

Panjotha said Khan was in high morale despite all such difficulties and vowed to spend his lifetime in jail but would not bow to slavery. 

The Attock prison in eastern Punjab province is infamous for its harsh conditions and its inmates include convicted militants. 

Khan has told his lawyers to take him out from the Attock jail as he does not want to remain in a small, isolated cell without air-conditioning that is infested with flies during the day and insects at night. -- PTI
