ED arrests suspended Haryana judge in PMLA case
August 10, 2023  22:32
Just in: The Enforcement Directorate arrested suspended judge of Panchkula special court Sudhir Parmar in money laundering case linked to alleged bribery, said officials on Thursday.

More details soon. -- PTI
