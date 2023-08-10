ED arrests suspended Haryana judge in PMLA case

ED arrests suspended Haryana judge in PMLA caseAugust 10, 2023 22:32
Just in: The Enforcement Directorate arrested suspended judge of Panchkula special court Sudhir Parmar in money laundering case linked to alleged bribery, said officials on Thursday.
More details soon. -- PTI
