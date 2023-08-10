Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot dead during rally

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead on Wednesday by an unidentified gunman while at a political rally in the country's capital of Quito, President Guillermo Lasso said.





Videos on social media purportedly from the campaign event showed people taking cover and screaming as gunfire sounded.





"For his memory and his fight, I assure you that this crime will not remain unpunished," Lasso said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."





Villavicencio, 59, was the candidate for the Build Ecuador Movement.





He was one of eight presidential candidates for the late August election.



