Defence ministry to replace MS with India-developed Maya OS
August 10, 2023  12:13
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with tri-service chiefs
The defence ministry has decided to replace the Microsoft Operating System (OS) in all computers connected to the Internet with a new OS, Maya, based on open-source Ubuntu developed locally, reports Dinakar Peri in The Hindu

This, he points out, is in the face of increasing cyber and malware attacks on defence and critical infra across the country. 

Peri quotes an official involved in the process of migrating to the new browser as saying, "To begin with, the direction to install Maya on all computers connected to the internet in South Block before August 15." 

Currently Maya is being installed only in defence ministry systems and not on computers connected to the networks of the three services, reports Peri, and that in addition, an 'end point detection and protection system' called Chakravyuh is also being installed in these systems. 

Maya was developed by government development agencies in six months, and it would prevent malware attacks and other cyberattacks. 

The three services had also vetted it and would adopt it on service networks  as well soon, Peri reports in The Hinduhere.
