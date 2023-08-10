RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong keeps launching failed product: PM on Rahul
August 10, 2023  18:41
It's over 75 minutes in the PM's speech in Parliament and no mention of Manipur, the reason why the Opposition initiated a no-confidence motion against the government. 

The PM continues with the Congress bashing. "Congress likes 'parivarvaad', 'darbarvaad'; darbar system snatched rights of stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Chandra Shekhar."

Congress is still strapped in the raja mentality, he says. 

PM takes a swipe at Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the party is a loot ki dukaan. Rahul Gandhi had said he had opened a mohabbat ki dukaan during the Yatra. He takes a below the belt jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress keeps launching a failed product.  
