Cong keeps launching failed product: PM on Rahul

The PM continues with the Congress bashing. "Congress likes 'parivarvaad', 'darbarvaad'; darbar system snatched rights of stalwarts like B R Ambedkar, Jagjivan Ram, Chandra Shekhar."

Congress is still strapped in the raja mentality, he says.





PM takes a swipe at Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the party is a loot ki dukaan. Rahul Gandhi had said he had opened a mohabbat ki dukaan during the Yatra. He takes a below the belt jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress keeps launching a failed product.