RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Chants of 'Modi Modi' as PM arrives in LS
August 10, 2023  15:00
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Lok Sabha to hear LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's speech on no-confidence motion. The treasury bench members chant, 'Modi Modi'. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

RBI keeps interest rates unchanged in hawkish policy
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged in hawkish policy

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating...

Tushar Gandhi files complaint against Sambhaji Bhide
Tushar Gandhi files complaint against Sambhaji Bhide

Bhide, known as 'Bhide Guruji' among his followers, is accused of making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage in his speech during a programme in Amravati district in the last week of July.

Jailer Review: A Rajinikanth You Have Never Seen Before
Jailer Review: A Rajinikanth You Have Never Seen Before

I don't remember Rajinikanth beheading anyone so brutally in any of his previous films. Or glamourising so much of blood and violence. This is an altogether different version of a brutal Ra1jinikanth, something you and I had probably...

Trent Boult's hungry quest for World Cup glory
Trent Boult's hungry quest for World Cup glory

Trent Boult said that he is hungry as ever to represent the country and play a big role in Kiwis lifting their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances