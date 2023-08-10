Chants of 'Modi Modi' as PM arrives in LS

Sign inCreate Account
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation. The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating...
Bhide, known as 'Bhide Guruji' among his followers, is accused of making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi's lineage in his speech during a programme in Amravati district in the last week of July.
I don't remember Rajinikanth beheading anyone so brutally in any of his previous films. Or glamourising so much of blood and violence. This is an altogether different version of a brutal Ra1jinikanth, something you and I had probably...
Trent Boult said that he is hungry as ever to represent the country and play a big role in Kiwis lifting their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023
This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.