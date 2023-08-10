RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Can't say 'Bharat Mata ki hatya' in Parl: Govt
August 10, 2023  10:52
image
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ahead of the Parliament session says, "If a word is unparliamentary there is a provision to remove it. I don't think Rahul Gandhi has said any unparliamentary word... Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Mata is being humiliated... I have taken up this issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and he has assured me that he will look into the matter..."

 Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reacts: "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should understand the role of the Speaker and Sansad TV, before pointing out the government. Rahul Gandhi was never disturbed during his speech yesterday, but the word 'Bharat Mata ki hatya' is not something that should be used in the Parliament."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, alleging the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party has 'murdered Bharat Mata' in the state, drawing a fiery response from Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

As the Lok Sabha witnessed some fireworks during the debate on the no-confidence motion for the second day during which Gandhi also said that the members of the ruling party were 'not protectors' of India, Home Minister Shah appealed for peace in Manipur and urged the warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks with the Centre to resolve the issue that has triggered the ethnic violence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI
Borrowers will soon be able to switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling...

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances