Can't say 'Bharat Mata ki hatya' in Parl: Govt





Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reacts: "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury should understand the role of the Speaker and Sansad TV, before pointing out the government. Rahul Gandhi was never disturbed during his speech yesterday, but the word 'Bharat Mata ki hatya' is not something that should be used in the Parliament."





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, alleging the politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party has 'murdered Bharat Mata' in the state, drawing a fiery response from Union ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani.

As the Lok Sabha witnessed some fireworks during the debate on the no-confidence motion for the second day during which Gandhi also said that the members of the ruling party were 'not protectors' of India, Home Minister Shah appealed for peace in Manipur and urged the warring Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks with the Centre to resolve the issue that has triggered the ethnic violence.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ahead of the Parliament session says, "If a word is unparliamentary there is a provision to remove it. I don't think Rahul Gandhi has said any unparliamentary word... Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Mata is being humiliated... I have taken up this issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and he has assured me that he will look into the matter..."