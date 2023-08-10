RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ban gaye, not banega, says FM on India's growth
August 10, 2023  12:35
image
 No Confidence Motion discussion: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Words like 'banega, milega' are not in use anymore. What are the people using these days? 'Ban gaye, mil gaye, aa gaye'. During UPA, people said 'Bijli aayegi', now people say 'Bijli aa gayi'. They said 'gas connection milega', now 'gas connection mil gaya'...They said airport 'banega', now airport 'ban gaya'..." 

Sitharaman says, "In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just nine years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt -- despite COVID. Today, we are the fastest growing economy of the world. So, India is in a rare position of being optimistic and positive about its future growth."
