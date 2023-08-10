Ahead of PM's speech in Parl today, Cong says...





"From July 20, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has been demanding that the PM must come to the Parliament, speak about Manipur and give a statement of peace and solidarity with the people there. It has taken 14 days for the Prime Minister to come to Parliament...Now, we hope that he answers the question raised by the mover Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi..." said Tagore while speaking to ANI.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be replying to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today, as confirmed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





Notably, on the first day of the discussion on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to accept that his double-engine government in Manipur has failed.





"Why did he not visit Manipur to date? Why did it take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? Why has the Chief Minister not been sacked the Manipur CM so far?," Gogoi asked. -- ANI

