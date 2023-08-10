Adhir compares blind king Dhritarashtra with...





"Jab Dhritrashtra andhe the, tab Droupadi ka vastra haran hua tha, aaj bhi raja andhe baithe hai... Manipur aur Hastinapur mein koi farq nahi hai."

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury reacts to PM Modi's presence in the House. "The power of the no-confidence motion has brought the Prime Minister in the Parliament today. None of us were thinking about this no-confidence motion. We were only demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. We were not demanding any BJP member come to the Parliament, we were only demanding our PM come.