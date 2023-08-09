RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You have murdered India in Manipur: Rahul in LS
August 09, 2023  12:46
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in LS: "A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur... You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur."

"They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur."

"I am going today," he says when ruling MPs ask him when will he go to Rajasthan.
