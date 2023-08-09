You are NOT India: Smriti to Rahul





"Entire country has seen Congress leaders clapping, thumping desk when Rahul Gandhi spoke of murder of India."

Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani's rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi in LS: "You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty and today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British -- Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India...