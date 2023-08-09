RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Which Quit India is the Centre commemorating?
August 09, 2023  10:49
image
An ad by Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika, in today's Mumbai newspapers announces its participation in the Central Government-led 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign. 

The campaign will take place from August 9th, today, to August 30th to pay tribute to the 'Veers' who laid down their lives for the country.  

Today, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and the deputy CMs inaugurated archeological finds at a revamped August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. 

Recalling the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement.    

Modi's apparent swipe at the Opposition came as the ruling BJP organises events across the country on Wednesday on these lines.  

 "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," he said in a tweet.  

 He added, "Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India."   

The closing ceremony of the programme will be held at Kartavya Path in Delhi on August 30th. The campaign is the concluding event of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' which began on 12th March 2021.
