They're afraid we may rekindle 1942: Tushar Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi speaks to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com on his detention at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai today. This morning, when Gandhi stepped out of his house to join a peace march to August Kranti Maidan on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement of 1942, he was stopped and held at the police station for three hours.





Tushar Gandhi says: "As usual like every year we had organised a peace march to August Kranti Maidan. This year the theme was 'Nafraton Bharat Chhodo, Mohabbat se dilon ko jodo'. We were going to march with this message and were going to commemorate the day at August Kranti Maidan.





"When I left my home at 7am there was a whole posse of policemen waiting for me and they said that if I went for the event they would detain me. I said I will go, if you want detain me. So, I was taken from my home to the Santacruz police station. They were good to me but they were following orders. At the police station they said they were doing this on the orders of the Police Commissioner's office.





"I was told our march posed a threat to the law and order situation and they would not allow that and so I was held at the Santacruz police station. They have just let me go now after three hours and so I am heading to the August Kranti Maidan because I am determined to at least go and pay my respects to the memorial to the martyrs of the Quit India Movement on this day.





"I was brought to the police station at 7 am and allowed to go at 10 am. Now, that the official programme is over they know I can't reach and disrupt the programme.





"Whenever I am in Mumbai on this day, I always go to August Kranti Maidan. The walk is from the Tilak Statue at Chowpatty to August Kranti Maidan. Till today it has never been seen as a threat to law and order but this time suddenly they thought we were a band of terrorists who have to be stopped and society has to be protected from us.





"Maybe they are afraid we will rekindle the spirit of 1942."











