Smriti to Rahul: People like you should remember...
August 09, 2023  13:22
image
Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani's rebuttal to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Rahul has already left Parliament; he is headed to Rajasthan.  says, "...It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is upto them...I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with "Ralib Galib Chalib" be spared.

"Bharat maa ki hatya ki baat karne wale kabhi bhi mez nahi thapthapate. Congressiyo ne baith kar maa ki hatya ke liye mez thapthapaai hai...

"Parliamentary Affairs minsiter Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah & Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh repeatedly said that the government is ready to debate on the Manipur issue. The opposition ran away from it, we did not..." Irani said. 
