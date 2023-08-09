RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Smriti objects to Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS
August 09, 2023  14:11
More outrage from Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha. She had earlier spoken in the House after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who has since left for Rajasthan. 

Irani says, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country..."
