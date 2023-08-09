Shah in Lok Sabha: Didn't change Manipur CM because...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a detailed response on what led to violence in Manipur and listed the measures taken by the government to control the situation in the state.



Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the debate on no-confidence motion, Shah said, "I agree that there have been incidents of violence in Manipur. No one can support such incidents. Doing politics on these incidents is shameful."



On questions of why Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh have not been asked to resign, Shah said, "A state CM needs to be changed when he does not cooperate. This CM is cooperating with the Centre."



"I appeal to both Meitei and Kuki communities to engage in dialogue, violence is not a solution to any problem...I assure you that we will bring peace in the state. Politics should not be done on this issue," Shah said.



He also slammed the Opposition for creating a ruckus in the Parliament.



"From day one, I was ready for the discussion on the Manipur issue but Opposition never wanted to do a discussion. The opposition doesn't want me to speak but they can't silence me. 130 crore people have selected us so they have to listen to us...During the past six years of our government, the need for curfew never rose," Shah said. -- ANI

