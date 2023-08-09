Salut, Urban Ladder!

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfry, the online marketplace for furniture and home decor, died yesterday. The company's second co-founder Ashish Shah announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Shah said his "friend, mentor, brother" died due to cardiac arrest in Leh and that he is "extremely devastated". The 51-year-old was a bike enthusiast and was on a motorcycle trip from Mumbai to Leh. He founded Pepperfry in 2011 and was its Chief Executive Officer.