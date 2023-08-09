RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Salut, Urban Ladder!
August 09, 2023  10:25
image
A tasteful gesture from Urban Ladder on the death of Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfry. Both the companies are rivals.

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder of Pepperfry, the online marketplace for furniture and home decor, died yesterday. The company's second co-founder Ashish Shah announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.  Shah said his "friend, mentor, brother" died due to cardiac arrest in Leh and that he is "extremely devastated". The 51-year-old was a bike enthusiast and was on a motorcycle trip from Mumbai to Leh. He founded Pepperfry in 2011 and was its Chief Executive Officer.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances