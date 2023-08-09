RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reach out to people with 'Modi ki guarantee': PM to NDA MPs
August 09, 2023  01:02
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted his government's several welfare measures in his interaction with ruling National Democratic Alliance MPs and asked them to tell people that it is 'Modi ki guarantee' that they will continue to benefit from these schemes.

Sources said that he made the remarks in a meeting with MPs from Gujarat on Monday as part of his interaction with the parliamentarians of the BJP-led NDA from across the country to shape the ruling bloc's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

They said the prime minister mentioned the annual direct benefit transfer of Rs 6,000 to farmers, free health insurance for the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and free LPG connection to poor households under the Ujjwala scheme among other programmes to make his point.

He asked them to reach out to people about these measures and tell them they will continue, sources said.

It is 'Modi ki guarantee', the prime minister added.

Continuing with his interactions with NDA MPs, the prime minister on Tuesday addressed parliamentarians from Rajasthan and Goa, and Maharashtra in two separate meetings.

The BJP has divided the ruling alliance MPs into 11 clusters regions-wise and Modi is scheduled to address all of them. With Tuesday's meetings, he has spoken to 10 clusters.  -- PTI
