Rahul in LS: My speech today is not on Adani

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha says, "Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focused on Adani -- maybe your senior leader was pained...That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologise to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani..."





Speaking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years."





Earlier today, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 15 minutes till noon amid protests by the opposition over the Manipur issue and seeking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.





As soon as the House met at around 11 am, opposition MPs were on their feet, shouting slogans over Manipur and demanding the prime minister's presence in the Lok Sabha.



