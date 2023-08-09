RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rahul in LS: My speech today is not on Adani
August 09, 2023  12:29
Rahul Gandhi holding up the now famous picture in LS in February
Rahul Gandhi holding up the now famous picture in LS in February
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha says, "Speaker Sir, first of all, I would like to thank you for reinstating me as an MP of the Lok Sabha. When I spoke the last time, perhaps I caused you trouble because I focused on Adani -- maybe your senior leader was pained...That pain might have had an impact on you as well. I apologise to you for that. But I spoke the truth. Today, my friends in BJP need not be scared because my speech today is not on Adani..."

Speaking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years." 

Earlier today, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 15 minutes till noon amid protests by the opposition over the Manipur issue and seeking the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

As soon as the House met at around 11 am, opposition MPs were on their feet, shouting slogans over Manipur and demanding the prime minister's presence in the Lok Sabha.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances