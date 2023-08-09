RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul halts car, helps man who fell off scooter
August 09, 2023  16:38
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday halted his car on the way to Parliament to help a man who fell off his two-wheeler near the 10, Janpath Road bungalow of Sonia Gandhi. 

 In a video, Gandhi can be seen walking away from his car, towards the unidentified man whose two-wheeler lay on the road next to him. According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened when traffic was briefly halted on the road due to VVIP movement, and he fell off his two-wheeler when it was allegedly hit by a car. 

 In the video, Gandhi along with security personnel on duty can be seen helping in lifting the vehicle, before it was parked by a bystander on the road side. PTI
