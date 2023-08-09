RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
President Murmu takes a walk in Puducherry
August 09, 2023  09:42
Puducherry guv Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted this image saying she felt privileged to join President Murmu at the Thirukanchi Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar Temple.
Puducherry guv Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted this image saying she felt privileged to join President Murmu at the Thirukanchi Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar Temple.
President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, took a stroll early on Tuesday morning on the beach promenade. The President, who was staying in a heritage building on the beach road in the Union Territory, went on a leisurely morning walk along the promenade accompanied by security personnel for nearly 40 minutes. She walked from her hotel up to Gandhi Thidal.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances