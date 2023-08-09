President Murmu takes a walk in Puducherry

Puducherry guv Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted this image saying she felt privileged to join President Murmu at the Thirukanchi Ganga Varaha Nadeeswarar Temple.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, took a stroll early on Tuesday morning on the beach promenade. The President, who was staying in a heritage building on the beach road in the Union Territory, went on a leisurely morning walk along the promenade accompanied by security personnel for nearly 40 minutes. She walked from her hotel up to Gandhi Thidal.