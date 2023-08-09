RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM works 17 hrs a day: Shah during no-trust debate
August 09, 2023  17:25
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: "The no-confidence motion brought to create confusion among people, says . Because this no-confidence motion is politically motivated, I will have to mention the work done by this government. 

"After Independence, PM Modi's govt is the only one which won the trust of most of the people. PM Modi is the most popular leader among the public... He works tirelessly for the people of the country. He works continuously for 17 hours a day, without taking a single leave. People trust him.

"UPA's character is to indulge in corruption to save their government. This no-confidence motion will show the real character of the Opposition in the country."
