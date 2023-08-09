On Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS Congress says...





"Rahul Gandhi gestured towards the treasury benches as he was leaving with a flying kiss as he had called them brothers and sisters. And it was not directed towards Union Minister Smriti Irani," a Congress leader told NDTV





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "When he (Rahul Gandhi) was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture. What problem do you have with it? You are habituated to so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection. You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's."





Irani, who spoke during the debate on the no confidence motion against the BJP government right after Gandhi, has alleged that the Congress MP blew a flying kiss before leaving the House and called him misogynistic and his behaviour indecent.

Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over a 'flying kiss' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party said that the MP was gesturing towards the treasury benches in general and that it was not directed towards any minister or MP in particular.