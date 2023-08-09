RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
On Rahul's 'flying kiss' in LS Congress says...
August 09, 2023  17:08
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan now
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan now
Amid the uproar in Lok Sabha over a 'flying kiss' by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party said that the MP was gesturing towards the treasury benches in general and that it was not directed towards any minister or MP in particular. 

"Rahul Gandhi gestured towards the treasury benches as he was leaving with a flying kiss as he had called them brothers and sisters. And it was not directed towards Union Minister Smriti Irani," a Congress leader told NDTV

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "When he (Rahul Gandhi) was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture. What problem do you have with it? You are habituated to so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection. You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's."

Irani, who spoke during the debate on the no confidence motion against the BJP government right after Gandhi, has alleged that the Congress MP blew a flying kiss before leaving the House and called him misogynistic and his behaviour indecent.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances