Modi, Shah 'sleeping' over Manipur issue: Gehlot
August 09, 2023  20:49
Targeting the Center over the Manipur issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are 'sleeping' even as the northeastern state is 'burning'.

Gehlot announced to start the work of developing the Mangarh Dham at a cost of Rs 100 crore while addressing Rahul Gandhi's rally in Banswara district on World Tribal Day'.

The rally marked the beginning of the Congress' campaign for the assembly polls in Rajasthan later this year.

The chief minister said, "Manipur is on fire but the Government of India, PM Modi and Amit Shah are sleeping. There is criticism all over the world but they do not even think about this They do not realise what the world is thinking."

He said PM Modi insulted Rajasthan by mentioning the state in a statement on Manipur violence.

Gehlot also said that he would welcome the caste-based census in Rajasthan. 

Referring to the demand raised by Gandhi sometime back about the census, Gehlot said, "Recently, you (Gandhi) said that there should be a caste-based census. What you said has given a message to the country. We would like the census to start in Rajasthan as well. One should get what he deserves and is entitled to. "

The chief minister said Gandhi is the only leader in the country who is fighting against fascist forces.

Claiming that the Rajasthan government has taken several decisions and initiated schemes which are benefitting all sections of society, Gehlot said that his government will continue to do so in the upcoming assembly elections.   -- PTI
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

