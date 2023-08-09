Mahatma's great grandson arrested on Quit India Day





The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, was a significant civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 8, 1942. The movement aimed to demand an end to British colonial rule in India and achieve full independence. On this day, August 8th, 1942, Gandhi gave the famous "Do or Die" speech, urging the Indian people to act decisively and nonviolently against British rule.

Tushar Gandhi detained. Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi tweeted to say, "For the first time in history of Independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date."