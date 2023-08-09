RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Mahatma's great grandson arrested on Quit India Day
August 09, 2023  10:11
Tushar Gandhi walks with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year
Tushar Gandhi walks with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year
Tushar Gandhi detained. Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi tweeted to say, "For the first time in history of Independent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date."

The Quit India Movement, also known as the Bharat Chhodo Andolan, was a significant civil disobedience movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi and the Indian National Congress on August 8, 1942. The movement aimed to demand an end to British colonial rule in India and achieve full independence. On this day, August 8th, 1942, Gandhi gave the famous "Do or Die" speech, urging the Indian people to act decisively and nonviolently against British rule.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances