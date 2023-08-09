RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS adopts resolution appealing for peace in Manipur
August 09, 2023  21:29
image
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur, with National Democratic Alliance members enthusiastically supporting it in the presence of the opposition.

As Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his intervention on the no-confidence motion in the House, he suggested that Speaker Om Birla read out a resolution appealing for peace in Manipur.

The suggestion made by Shah, who spoke extensively on the Manipur situation in Lok Sabha, was supported by Deputy Leader of the House and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said first a draft of the resolution should be shared and it should be adopted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Birla then read out the resolution which was adopted by the House.  -- PTI
