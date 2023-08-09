RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Kerala filmmaker Siddique buried with state honours
August 09, 2023  19:18
image
Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique, who died yesterday, was on Wednesday laid to rest at a burial ground in a mosque near Kochi with state honours.

The filmmaker who had helmed numerous superhit Malayalam movies and the Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film Bodyguard, was buried at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid in the evening with top actors and politicians among thousands turning up to pay homage to him.        

Siddique, who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi for nearly a month for various ailments, died on Tuesday night after being hospitalised the previous day following a heart attack. He was 63.

On Wednesday, his remains were kept at the Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra during the day for the public to pay homage.

Top film stars like Mammooty, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil and the late director's close friend Lal as well as late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- were among the thousands who paid their last respects to him at the stadium.

Lal, who is also an actor and a director, broke down and became inconsolable after seeing his friend for one last time.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases

Rajinikanth's Jailor released in theatres to much frenzy among his fans.

Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis

India look to maintain intensity throughout 60 minutes in semi-final against Japan

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC
CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel
New bill proposes Cabinet minister, not CJI in EC selection panel

This is in contrast to a Supreme Court judgment of March which said the panel should comprise of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'

Gayakwad said upcoming editions of the WPL will provide more match-time to the players.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances