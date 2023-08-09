Kerala filmmaker Siddique buried with state honours





The filmmaker who had helmed numerous superhit Malayalam movies and the Salman Khan-starrer Hindi film Bodyguard, was buried at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid in the evening with top actors and politicians among thousands turning up to pay homage to him.





Siddique, who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital in Kochi for nearly a month for various ailments, died on Tuesday night after being hospitalised the previous day following a heart attack. He was 63.





On Wednesday, his remains were kept at the Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra during the day for the public to pay homage.





Top film stars like Mammooty, Jayasurya, Fahadh Faasil and the late director's close friend Lal as well as late Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy's son -- Chandy Oommen -- were among the thousands who paid their last respects to him at the stadium.





Lal, who is also an actor and a director, broke down and became inconsolable after seeing his friend for one last time.

Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique, who died yesterday, was on Wednesday laid to rest at a burial ground in a mosque near Kochi with state honours.